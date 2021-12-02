Nifty Dec futures trade at premium

Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry

The Nifty December 2021 were at 17,439.90, a premium of 38.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,401.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 130.59 lakh crore compared with Rs 76.18 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 234.75 points or 1.37% to settle at 17,401.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 6.99% at 18.0875.

Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021.

