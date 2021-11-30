Nifty Dec futures trade at premium

India VIX rose 1.62% at 21.1675.

The Nifty December 2021 were at 17,036.95, a premium of 53.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,983.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 81.09 lakh crore compared with Rs 56.06 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 70.75 points or 0.41% to settle at 16,983.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.62% at 21.1675.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and TCS were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)