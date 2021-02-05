Nifty Feb Futures end at premium

NSE's VIX index rose 1.26% to 23.42.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 14,946.05, at a premium of of 21.8 points to the Nifty's spot closing of 14,924.25.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 25.08 lakh crore compared with Rs 84.55 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 28.60 points or 0.19% to hit a record closing high of 14,924.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.26% to 23.42.

SBI, Tata Steel and ITC were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

