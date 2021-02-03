Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

NSE's VIX index rose 1.71% to 23.745.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 14,814, a premium of 24.05 points to the Nifty's spot closing of 14,789.95.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 42.11 lakh crore compared with Rs 41.68 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 142.10 points or 0.97% to 14,789.95, its record closing high level.

Tata Motors, SBI and Bharti Airtel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

