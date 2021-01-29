Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

NSE's VIX spurted 4% after selloff.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 13,717.25, a premium of 82.65 points to the Nifty's spot closing of 13,634.60.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 17.93 lakh crore compared with Rs 77.23 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index tumbled 182.95 points or 1.32% to 13,634.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 4.33% to 25.3425.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

