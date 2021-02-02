Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

NSE's VIX was stable at 23.345.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 14,711.90, a premium of 64.05 points to the Nifty's spot closing of 14,647.85.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 41.68 lakh crore compared with Rs 38.53 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 366.65 points or 2.57% to 14,647.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.09% to 23.345.

Tata Motors, SBI and RIL were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

