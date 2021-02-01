Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

NSE's VIX index slumped 8% as shares rallied.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 14,394.30, a premium of 113.1 points to the Nifty's spot closing of 14,281.20.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 38.53 lakh crore compared with Rs 17.93 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 646.60 points or 4.74% to 14,281.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 7.97% to 23.3225.

ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and SBI were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

