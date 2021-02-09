Nifty Feb futures trade at discount

India VIX rose 1.3% to 24.27.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 15,103.80, at a discount of 5.5 points to the Nifty's spot closing of 15,109.30.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 34.13 lakh crore compared with Rs 24.96 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 6.5 points or 0.04% to close at 15,109.30.

Tata Motors, SBI and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

