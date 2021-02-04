Nifty Feb futures trade at discount

Turnover spurted in F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 14,890, a discount of 5.65 points to the Nifty's spot closing of 14,895.65.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 84.55 lakh crore compared with Rs 42.11 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 105.7 points or 0.71% to record closing high of 14,895.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.62% to 23.1225.

SBI, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

