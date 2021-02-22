Nifty Feb futures trade at discount

VIX surged 14.47% to 25.47.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 14,642.55, at a discount of 33.15 to Nifty's closing of 14,675.70.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 33.87 lakh crore compared with Rs 27.55 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 306.05 points or 2.04% to 14,675.70.

RIL, SBI and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

