Nifty February Futures above 15,100

Turnover spurts

The Nifty February 2021 were at 15,118.95.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 80.21 lakh crore compared with Rs 43.17 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 89.95 points or 0.59% to 15,118.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.17% to 21.5425.

SBI, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

