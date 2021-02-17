Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

VIX fell 1.26% to 21.5050.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 15,190.55, at a premium of 18.35 points to the Nifty's closing of 15,208.90.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 43.17 lakh crore compared with Rs 36.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 104.55 points or 0.68% to 15,208.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.26% to 21.5050.

SBI, RIL and Adani Ports & SEZ were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)