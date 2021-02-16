Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

VIX rose 1.42% to 21.78.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 15,332, at a premium of 18.55 points to the Nifty's closing of 15,313.45.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 36.6 lakh crore compared with Rs 24.16 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 1.25 points to close at 15,313.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.42% to 21.78.

SBI, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)