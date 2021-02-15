Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

VIX tumbled 2.57% to 21.475.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 15,346, at a premium of 31.3 points to the Nifty's closing of 15,314.70.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 24.16 lakh crore compared with Rs 20.59 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 151.40 points or 1% to a record closing high of 15,314.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.57% to 21.475.

SBI, Tata Motors and Motherson Sumi were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)