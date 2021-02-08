Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

VIX rose 2.31% to 23.9575.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 15,135.50, at a premium of 19.7 points to the Nifty's spot closing of 15,115.80.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 24.96 lakh crore compared with Rs 25.08 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 191.55 points or 1.28% to hit a record closing high of 15,115.80.

SBI, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

