Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

Tata Steel, Tata Motors and SBI were top traded stock

The Nifty February 2021 were at 15,158, at a premium of 51.50 points to the Nifty's spot closing of 15,106.50.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 46.51 lakh crore compared with Rs 34.13 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 2.8 points or 0.02% to close at 15,106.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.62% to 23.8750.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors and SBI were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

