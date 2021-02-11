Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in the F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 15,195.20, at a premium of 21.90 points to the Nifty's spot closing of 15,173.30.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 68.81 lakh crore compared with Rs 46.51 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 66.8 points or 0.44% to close at 15,173.50, a record closing high.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.78% to 23.045.

RIL, SBI and Hindalco were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

