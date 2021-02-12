NSE VIX tumble 4% to 22.13

Motherson Sumi, SBI and RIL were top traded stock in the F&O segment.

The Nifty February 2021 were at 15,163.40, almost at par with the spot closing at 15,163.30.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 20.59 lakh crore compared with Rs 68.81 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 10 points or 0.07% to close at 15,163.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.93% to 22.1375.

Motherson Sumi Systems, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for February expiry.

The February F&O contracts will expire on 25 February 2021.

