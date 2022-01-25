Nifty January futures trade at discount; India VIX falls 6%

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Axis Bank most active in segment.

The Nifty January 2022 was at 17,263.05, a discount of 14.90 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,277.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 94.22 lakh crore compared with Rs 86.42 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 128.85 points or 0.75% to settle at 17,277.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.42% at 21.3575.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Axis Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2022 F&O contracts expires on 27 January 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)