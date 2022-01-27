Nifty February futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Infosys most active in segment.

The Nifty February 2022 was at 17,185.70, a premium of 75.55 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,110.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 200.57 lakh crore compared with Rs 94.22 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 167.80 points or 0.97% to settle at 17,110.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.36% at 21.0650.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2022 F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022. The January 2022 F&O contracts expires today, 27 January 2022.

