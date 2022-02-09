Nifty Feb futures trade at premium

India VIX fell 5.74% to 18.56.

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,487, at a premium of 23.2points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,463.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 86.57 lakh crore compared with Rs 99.43 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 197.05 points or 1.14% to settle at 17,463.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 5.74% to 18.56.

Reliance Industries, HDFC and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

