Nifty Feb futures trade at almost flat

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,213.80, a premium of 0.20 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,213.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 71.96 lakh crore compared with Rs 56.08 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 302.70 points or 1.73% to settle at 17,213.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.14% to 20.44.

SBI, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

