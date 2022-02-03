Nifty Feb futures trade at discount

India VIX rose 2.73% at 19.16.

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,507, a discount of 53.2 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,560.20 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 177.15 lakh crore compared with Rs 94.96 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 219.8 points or 1.24% to settle at 17,560.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.73% at 19.16.

Reliance Industries, Titan Company and Jubilant Foodworks were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2022 F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

