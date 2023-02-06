Nifty February future trades at premium

NSE India VIX gained 2.01% as shares declined.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,795, a premium of 30.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,764.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 120.54 lakh crore compared with Rs 119.89 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 89.45 points or 0.50% to settle at 17,764.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.01% to 14.6875.

Adani Enterprises, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

