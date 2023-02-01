Nifty February futures trade at premium

Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, and AdaniEnt were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,665, a premium of 48.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,616.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 282.61 lakh crore compared with Rs 178.55 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 45.85 points or 0.26% to settle at 17,616.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 0.56% to 16.78.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)