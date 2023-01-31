Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 4.71% as shares advanced.

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,795, a premium of 132.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,662.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 178.55 lakh crore compared with Rs 135.19 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 13.20 points or 0.07% to settle at 17,662.15

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.71% to 16.88.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)