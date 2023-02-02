Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 6.24% to 15.73

The Nifty February 2023 closed at 17,667.70, a premium of 57.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,610.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 405.97 lakh crore compared with Rs 282.61 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 5.90 points or 0.03% to settle at 17,610.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.24% to 15.73.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Adani Enterprises and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 23 February 2023.

