Nifty February futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX surged 5.47% to 18.68.

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,330.50, at a discount of 44.25 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,374.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 54.38 lakh crore compared with Rs 183.90 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 231.10 points or 2.30% to settle at 17,374.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.47% to 18.68.

Divi's Laboratories, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

