Nifty February futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX declines 4.55% to 17.71.

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,597.65, at a discount of 8.2 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,605.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 183.90 lakh crore compared with Rs 86.57 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 142.05 points or 0.81% to settle at 17,605.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.55% to 17.71.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and SAIL were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)