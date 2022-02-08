Nifty Feb futures trade at discount

India VIX fell 3.68% to 19.69.

The Nifty February 2022 were at 17,256.65, at a discount of 10.1 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,266.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 99.43 lakh crore compared with Rs 71.96 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 53.15 points or 0.31% to settle at 17,266.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.68% to 19.69.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The F&O contracts expires on 24 February 2022.

