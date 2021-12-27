Nifty December 2021 futures trade at premium; India VIX spurts 6%

RBL Bank, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries (RIL) most active in segment.

The Nifty December 2021 was at 17,118, a premium of 31.75 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,086.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 53.99 lakh crore compared with Rs 46.78 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 82.50 points or 0.49% to settle at 17,086.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6% at 17.1175.

RBL Bank, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 December 2021.

