Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

RIL, Infy and Wipro top traded stock future in F&O segment

The Nifty January 2022 were at 18,227, a premium of 14.65 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,212.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 72.79 lakh crore compared with Rs 64.50 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 156.60 points or 0.87% to settle at 18,212.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.23% to 17.1825.

RIL, Infosys and Wipro were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January F&O contracts expire on 27 January 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)