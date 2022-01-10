Nifty Jan futures trade at premium

India VIX rose 0.42% at 17.6775

The Nifty January 2022 was at 18,054.95, a premium of 51.65 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,003.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 56.40 lakh crore compared with Rs 57.56 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 190.60 points or 1.07% to settle at 18,003.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.42% at 17.6775.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2022 F&O contracts expires on 27 January 2022.

