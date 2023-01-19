JUST IN
Nifty January futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX shed 2.87% as shares advanced.

The Nifty January 2023 futures closed at 18,105.60, a discount of 2.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,107.85 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 324.44 lakh crore compared with Rs 169.07 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 57.50 points or 0.32% to settle at 18,107.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.87% to 13.96.

IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 16:27 IST

