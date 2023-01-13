Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 5.33% as shares rallied.

The Nifty January 2023 closed at 18,022, a premium of 65.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,956.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 112.20 lakh crore compared with Rs 394.01 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 98.40 points or 0.55% to settle at 17,956.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.33% to 14.46.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)