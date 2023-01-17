Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX fell 2.87% as shares advanced.

The Nifty January 2023 closed at 18,092.50, a premium of 39.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,053.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 219.64 lakh crore compared with Rs 145.77 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 158.45 points or 0.89% to settle at 18,053.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.87% to 14.59.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)