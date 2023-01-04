Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumped 5.64% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty January 2022 closed at 18,102.95, a premium of 60 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,042.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 291.05 lakh crore compared with Rs 188.42 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 189.60 points or 1.04% to settle at 18,042.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 5.64% to 15.1975.

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2022.

