Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX surged 6.40% as shares tumbled.The Nifty December 2022 futures closed at 17,880.10, a premium of 73.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,806.80 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 108.37 lakh crore compared with Rs 410.71 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 320.55 points or 1.77% to settle at 17,806.80.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 6.40% to 16.16.
Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Adani Enterprises were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU