Nifty December futures trade at premium

Sensex plunges 981 pts, Nifty sinks below 17,850, VIX spurts over 6%
NSE India VIX surged 6.40% as shares tumbled.

The Nifty December 2022 futures closed at 17,880.10, a premium of 73.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,806.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 108.37 lakh crore compared with Rs 410.71 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 320.55 points or 1.77% to settle at 17,806.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 6.40% to 16.16.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and Adani Enterprises were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 16:11 IST

