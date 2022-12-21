Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX soared 12.93% as shares tumbled.The Nifty December 2022 futures closed at 18,277.90, a premium of 78.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,199.10 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 246.55 lakh crore compared with Rs 216.49 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 186.20 points or 1.01% to settle at 18,199.10.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 12.93% to 15.56.
Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.
