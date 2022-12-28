Nifty December futures trade at discount

Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,113.65, a discount of 8.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,122.50 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 159.17 lakh crore compared with Rs 216.01 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 9.80 points or 0.05% to settle at 18,122.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.68% to 15.3950.

Infosys, RIL and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

