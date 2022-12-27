Nifty December futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 4.03% as shares advanced.

The Nifty December 2022 closed at 18,144.15, a premium of 11.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,132.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 216.01 lakh crore compared with Rs 137.96 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 117.70 points or 0.65% to settle at 18,132.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.03% to 15.29.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Reliance Industries (RIL) and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 29 December 2022.

