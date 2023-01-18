Nifty January futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX fell 1.49% as shares advanced.

The Nifty January 2023 closed at 18,204.10, a premium of 38.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,165.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 169.07 lakh crore compared with Rs 219.64 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 112.05 points or 0.62% to settle at 18,165.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.49% to 14.3725.

Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The January 2023 F&O contracts will expire on 25 January 2023.

