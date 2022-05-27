Nifty June futures trade at discount

RIL, Infy and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2022 closed at 16,338, a discount of 14.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,352.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 48.56 lakh crore compared with Rs 225.38 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 182.30 points or 1.13% to settle at 16,352.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 5.44% to 21.48.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

