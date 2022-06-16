Nifty June futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX rose 3.25% to 22.87.

The Nifty June 2022 closed at 15,339.95, representing a discount of 20.65 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,360.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 251.43 lakh crore compared with Rs 79.32 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 331.55 points or 2.11% to settle at 15,360.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.25% to 22.87.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

