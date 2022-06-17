Nifty June futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, TCS and Tata Steel were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2022 closed at 15,348.80, representing a premium of 55.3 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 15,293.50 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 61.27 lakh crore compared with Rs 251.43 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 67.10 points or 0.44% to settle at 15,293.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.48% to 22.76.

Reliance Industries, TCS, and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

