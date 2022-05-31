Nifty June 2022 futures at discount

NSE VIX rose 2.48% as shares declined.

The Nifty June 2022 were at 16,555, a discount of 29.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,584.55 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 82.50 lakh crore compared with Rs 58.37 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 76.85 points or 0.46% to settle at 16,584.55, snapping a three-day rising streak.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.48% to 20.4775.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Infosys were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

