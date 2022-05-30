Nifty June 2022 futures trades at discount

NSE VIX fell 6.98% as shares advanced.

The Nifty June 2022 were at 16,651.20, a discount of 10.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,661.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 58.37 lakh crore compared with Rs 48.56 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 308.95 points or 1.89% to settle at 16,661.40, rising for the third straight session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 6.98% to 19.98.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Jubilant FoodWorks were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

