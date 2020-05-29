Nifty June futures trade at steep discount

India VIX rises 1.1%

The Nifty June 2020 were at 9,482.25, a discount of 98.05 points compared with the spot closing at 9,580.30.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was at Rs 7.72 lakh crore compared with Rs 29.29 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 90.2 points or 0.95% to 9,580.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.17% to 30.37.

On the options front, the Nifty option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 19.59 lakh at the 10,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 24.79 lakh contracts was seen at 9,000 strike price.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE. Bharti Airtel June 2020 futures were at 548.85, compared with spot closing price of 549.90. RIL June 2020 futures were at 1,465 compared with spot closing price of 1470. ICICI Bank June 2020 futures were at 326.90, compared with spot closing price of 330.

The F&O contracts for June will expire on 25 June 2020.

