Nifty March futures trade at premium

The Nifty March 2022 were at 16,667, a premium of 8.60 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,658.40 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 50,95,519.71 crore compared with Rs 1,92,35,494.36 crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 410.45 points or 2.53% to settle at 16,658.40.

The NSE's VIX index, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 16.39% at 26.74.

Infosys, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expires on 31 March 2022.

