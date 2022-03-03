Nifty March futures trade at premium

Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, and RIL were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2022 were at 16,527.10, a premium of 29.05 points as compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,498.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 1,95,44,220.64 crore compared with Rs 85,06,213.01 crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 107.90 points or 0.65% to settle at 16,498.05.

The NSE's VIX index, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.68% to 28.16.

Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top traded individual stock contracts in the F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2022 F&O contracts expire on 31 March 2022.

